BEACH PARK - Joyce Ellen Longtin, age 89. Beloved wife of the late David B. Longtin. Loving mum of Ellen Adelaide Layne (Larry Steven Layne), and Wendie May Quid (Steven Robert Quid). Dear grandma of Anthony Curtis Zeithaml, David Alexander Zeithaml, and Jamie Lynn Zeithaml. Great Grandma of Connor, Ethan, and Olivia. Cherished sister of Ern (Doreen) Pilcher, Les Pilcher, Chid (Margaret) Pilcher, Tich (Sheena) Pilcher, and the late Kenneth Pilcher. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Longtin-Hodge-Gregory. Best friend of Nancy McPhearson. Our Mum was always a bright light. She was loved by so many and held their love dear. Our father always told us we had the best Mum. Her love for her husband, children (and spouses), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, held no bounds. If you add in her brothers, their wives, their children and my dads side of the family, she felt truly blessed. She held all her friends dear to her heart. Our Mum had a way of making us all smile, even in sadness. It was her compassion, humor, thoughtfulness, love for children, the elderly, flowers, birds and animals, her respect for all that made her an angel on Earth. Our dad loved hearing her sing. She had a lovely voice. He would say, Joycee sing us something. Her favorite singers were Vera Lynn, Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald to name a few. We heard 'The White Cliffs of Dover', 'Indian Love Call' and many others often. Mum keep singing, we are listening. We told you, you'll never know the depths of our sorrow but we will always feel your bright light. We know 'Blue' is so happy to see you. We can see his tail wagging now. Mum, I saw a chickadee in the front pine tree today. Thank you, for letting us all know you are with us. God Bless, and sweet dreams. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an Animal Rescue of your choice. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2019