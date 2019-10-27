Daily Herald Obituaries
JOYCE EMILY LOHRENTZ


1938 - 2019
JOYCE EMILY LOHRENTZ Obituary
NAPERVILLE - Joyce Emily Lohrentz (nee Matz), age 81, passed away suddenly on October 23, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Joyce, a member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Naperville, was active in the Proclaim Choir, Day School Policy Board, and Member Care Committee, among other programs. For 25 years, Joyce and her troop presented "Kids on the Block" to some 30,000 elementary school students a year. They used puppetry to give students a better understanding of others with disabilities. She also was the founder and director of the R.E.A.C.H. program, organizing high school students to present to elementary school students the importance of avoiding the use of illegal drugs. Mrs. Lohrentz was also President of the Illinois Drug Education Alliance "IDEA." She was currently Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Prairie Counsel of Camp Fire USA. Joyce had previously received Humanitarian of the Year award from the Junior League of Kane & DuPage, Alumni Achievement Award from the Valparaiso University Alumni Association, the Naperville Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, and U.S. Jaycees Testimonial of Appreciation. In the community Joyce was lovingly known to many as the stylish "Hat Lady." Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Lohrentz; daughters, Kirby (Scott) Bruzek, Jodi (Tom) Johnson, Whitney (Steve) Weber; son, Matthew Lohrentz; grandchildren, Clare (Sean Carroll) Bruzek, Hillary (Bryan) Fries, Samuel Johnson, Laine Bruzek, Christopher "Kit" Bruzek, Lukas Weber, Nickolas Weber; great-granddaughter, Caroline Fries; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Lillian (nee Dathe) Matz; and sister, Carol Kroning. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, Illinois. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, Illinois. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois or Camp Arcadia on Lake Michigan. Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
