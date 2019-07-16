|
MUNDELEIN - Memorial service for Joyce G. Brooking (nee Rippeto), 84, is 4 PM Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 1-5 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Joyce was born August 17, 1934 in Ashland, MO and died July 12, 2019 at her home in Mundelein. She was a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Joyce loved working in the yard and gardening. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years in the Math-Science Department at Mundelein High School and was a former substitute teacher at Fair Haven and Diamond Lake Schools. She is survived by her loving sons Kevin Brooking, Dan (Judy) Brooking and Mark Brooking. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl. Flowers or donations to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagertowns, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019