ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Joyce H. Dobratz, nee Holzwarth, 87, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 60 years, passed away on June 17, 2019. Joyce worked for over 40 years at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit as a church and pre-school secretary. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene (1995); loving mother of Amy D. (the late Leonard) Wenshe, and Krista L. (Jim) Radewahn; and the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Emily and Abigail Radewahn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions to the Calvary Luth. Church of Wood Dale or to the Stephen Ministry of Luth. Church of the Holy Spirit are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or www.grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019