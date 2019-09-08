Home

JOYCE I. KAMP

Joyce I. Kamp, age 84, of Bonita Springs, FL former many year resident of Elgin passed away on June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Elgin on February 25, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Rufus & Ester Ottinger. Joyce loved needle work and was known for her beautiful quilts. Survivors include her children; Jackie Bromm, Steve Kamp, Kathy Eagle, Brenda Propp and Ken Kamp, Jr. as well as her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Other survivors include her brothers; James Ottinger and Roy Moss and her sister; Pat Seifert. In addition to her parents, Joyce as preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth H. Kamp. Private family Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
