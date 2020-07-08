Joyce K. Glass, 86, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A farm girl from Iowa, she was loved by anyone that had the honor to meet her. She will return to Iowa once again, to be reunited with her family. Joyce is survived by her son, James (Kathy), granddaughters, Sarah and Emily, a daughter, Jeanne, as well as two brothers and her sister. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or your local food pantry. Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements. For information, call 847-658-4232 or http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.