JOYCE KIRK

JOYCE KIRK Obituary
PALATINE - Services for Joyce Kirk, 91, will be private. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Joyce was born on July 30, 1928 in Ohio and passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She loved her children, grandchildren, animals and gardening. Joyce is the beloved wife of the late Douglas M.; mother of Steven (Sasa) Kirk, Lynn (Chuck) Nichols, Debra (Mike) Sundberg, and the late Ray; grandmother of Michelle (Nick) Kaufmann and Allen Kirk; great grandmother of Kylah Jo Kaufmann. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Paws Chicago, 1997 North Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
