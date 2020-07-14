1/1
JOYCE L. WEICHBRODT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLETT - Visitation for Joyce L. Weichbrodt (nee Nessler) of Bartlett for 25 years, formerly of Forest Park, will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Friday, family and friends to gather at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for procession to Mt. Emblem Cemetery for 12noon graveside service. Joyce worked at the U.S. Naval Ordnance Station in Forest Park from 1951 - 1971. She is a proud 1950 graduate of Proviso High School and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Chicago. She is the beloved wife of 63 years of Wilbert C.; cherished daughter of the late George and Emily Nessler (nee Adams). For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Emblem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved