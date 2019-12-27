|
Joyce was the current elected Bloomingdale Township Clerk and was an elected Township Trustee from 2001-2016. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, Il. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019