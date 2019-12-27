Daily Herald Obituaries
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
JOYCE M. HUNDHAUSEN

JOYCE M. HUNDHAUSEN Obituary
Joyce was the current elected Bloomingdale Township Clerk and was an elected Township Trustee from 2001-2016. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, Il. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
