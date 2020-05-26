|
BURLINGTON - Joyce Mae Deutsch, 86, passed away of natural causes at her home on May 19, 2020. She was born May 30th, 1933 to parents William and Sadie Peplow in Burlington, Illinois. She married Roman Aloysius Deutsch, an Illinois State Policeman, on October, 25th, 1952 during a ceremony held at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Virgil, Illinois. Joyce is survived by her husband, Roman Deutsch; sons, Bruce and Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Kay Deutsch; daughter, Diane Rutledge; and grandchildren, Kyle and Kaitlyn. She was predeceased by her mother, Sadie; father, William; brother, Arlo; and son, Robby. Joyce was a loving, vivacious, energetic and caring wife, mother and friend - she was always ready to hug, share a laugh, help someone in need, and when the day was done, enjoy happy hour. Joyce and her husband, Roman, grew up just north of poor, both the children of hard scrabble dairy farmers, but through hard work and honest effort they made it rich in life, love and friendship. She was someone who could work all day at her secretarial job while raising her children and volunteering her time to help the local community - the VFW, the American Legion, the local voting booth, the pork chop supper and the Lions Club fundraisers were among the many efforts she supported. Sometimes working three jobs simultaneously between the two of them, all while raising a family and serving their community, she and Roman were able to provide leadership, knowledge, comfort, and love to so many family members, friends and neighbors. Joyce had a beautiful voice and started singing at an early age, performing at weddings at the age of 5. She also enjoyed sketching and painting - some of her works rival professional artists. She loved to travel - early on with her family to their lake house in Wisconsin, later to her children's homes in California, Florida, Virginia, DC, Italy or Maine, all the while enjoying trips with her girlfriends to Las Vegas or the tropics. When living in their Burlington home proved difficult, she and Roman moved in 2014 to an independent living, over-55 community in Kilmarnock, Virginia, to be next to her son and grandchildren. There Joyce and Roman became a part of the local community, with Joyce holding afternoon court as she had for so many years in Burlington - those who knew her then, or just past, could never forget her open door, her encyclopedic knowledge, her welcoming embrace, her vibrant spirit, or her gracious soul. Joyce was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW, a former executive secretary to the Playskool Company leadership, a top-selling Century 21 real estate agent, and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. She was a sweetheart, a steadfast and true American patriot, a great and loving mother, a gorgeous and loyal wife, and an unexcelled friend to socialize with - there was none better, and she will be truly, truly missed by those whose lives she touched. May you always find fair winds and following seas, Mom. God's speed. Joyce's final wish was to be cremated, with her ashes laid to rest next her son Robby's grave in Virgil, Illinois. The ceremony will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2020