Joyce Milowski, 74, of Elgin passed away on December 11, 2019. She was born in Chicago on December 16, 1944 to Robert and Marie Contoise. Joyce is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lawrence; children, Connie Milowski, David (Melissa) Milowski, John Milowski; step children, Theresa (Greg) Hines, Catherine (Nick) Hess, Michael (Jenise) Milowski; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Lawrence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 PM Noon at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center Street, Elgin, IL 60120. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by Wait Ross Allansnon Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019