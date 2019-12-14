Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE MILOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE MILOWSKI


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE MILOWSKI Obituary
Joyce Milowski, 74, of Elgin passed away on December 11, 2019. She was born in Chicago on December 16, 1944 to Robert and Marie Contoise. Joyce is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lawrence; children, Connie Milowski, David (Melissa) Milowski, John Milowski; step children, Theresa (Greg) Hines, Catherine (Nick) Hess, Michael (Jenise) Milowski; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Lawrence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 PM Noon at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center Street, Elgin, IL 60120. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by Wait Ross Allansnon Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -