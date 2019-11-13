|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Joyce O'Donnell Behrman was born on March 24, 1924 in Chicago to Charles and Emma (nee Lambrecht) Anderson. She died Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Prospect Heights. She loved to bake, read, birdwatch and help others. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. Joyce is survived by her children, Partrick (Jean) O'Donnell, Charlotte O'Donnell, Nancy (the late Thomas) Klepek and Kevin (Vicki) O'Donnell; grandchildren, Amanda Brandt, Brian (Sarah) O'Donnell, Kelly (Sean) Strain, James (Stephanie) O'Donnell, Patrick (Katie) Klepek, Timothy Klepek and Joseph (Jamie) O'Donnell; great-grandchildren, Reilly, Olivia, Kaitlin, Callen, Samuel, Jessica, Silas, Max and Kane; great-stepgrandchildren, Rowan and Ada. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Patrick O'Donnell; second husband, Joe Stanley; third husband, Paul Behrman; her parents; and great-grandson, Jack Brandt. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PADS, c/o St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or WINGS at www.wingsprogram.com/wings-resale-shops/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019