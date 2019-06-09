|
Joyce Pierce (Swanson) passed away on May 15, 2009 at the age of 77. She was from Arlington Heights but for the past 10 years had lived in St. Louis, MO. The daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swanson, in 1961 she married Robert Pierce Bob passed in 2004. She is survived by her sister Jill O'Shea of St. Louis; her children Dale and Kurt Pierce and Wendy (Mike) Walther, all from Cary; and her grandchildren DJ and Morgan Pierce and Hannah Walther. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Peter and Paul Church in Cary on Thursday, June 13th at 11 am. A reception will follow at the Cary Country Club, 2401 Grove Street. All are welcome.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019