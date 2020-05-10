|
PALATINE - Joyce Pizek (nee Wajda), age 70. Beloved wife of the late Robert Pizek. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Melissa Franic). Dear sister of Robert Wajda and Dennis (Chantal Stevens) Wajda. Joyce is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces. Joyce was a longtime parishioner and staff member at St. Theresa Parish in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Stevens Johnson Syndrome Foundation, sjsupport.org. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For more information, please call 847-359-8020. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Joyce's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020