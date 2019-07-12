Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE PODGORNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE PODGORNY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE PODGORNY Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joyce Podgorny, age 91, longtime resident of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Richard Podgorny; loving mother of Ina (the late Norman) Weir, Richard (Ellen) Podgorny and the late Amy; cherished grand mother of Erin (Jason) Curtin, Madison (Ben) Marshall, Hannah O'Connor and McKenzie O'Connor, Ryan Podgorny and Riley Podgorny; great grandmother Maci Curtin, Nolan Curtin and Ashton Marshall. Visitation Sunday July 14, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Monday July 15, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Prospect. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now