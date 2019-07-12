|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joyce Podgorny, age 91, longtime resident of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Richard Podgorny; loving mother of Ina (the late Norman) Weir, Richard (Ellen) Podgorny and the late Amy; cherished grand mother of Erin (Jason) Curtin, Madison (Ben) Marshall, Hannah O'Connor and McKenzie O'Connor, Ryan Podgorny and Riley Podgorny; great grandmother Maci Curtin, Nolan Curtin and Ashton Marshall. Visitation Sunday July 14, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Monday July 15, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Prospect. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019