Joyce R. Mielke, age 93, of Cape Coral, FL former many year resident of Rolling Meadows, IL and Twin Lakes, WI, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral FL. Joyce was born in Cisco, TX on January 17, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Ann Rich. On June 14, 1947 she married James T. Mielke. Jim preceded Joyce in death on Sept. 4, 1989 after 42 years of marriage. Joyce was a hairdresser by profession.Prior to retirement, for many years, she owned and operated Arlington Downtown Beauty Shop. During her time in Cape Coral, Joyce was active with the several Senior Citizens organizations. Survivors include her daughters; Christine Hunsicker and Connie Reinberger. Her grandchildren; Joyce (Dan) Griggel, Christine (Sarah) Hunsicker, Ricky, Kirk and Brian (Wendy) Reinberger. Joyce is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Raymond, Ryan, and Wyatt Griggel, Barry Hunsicker, James and Noah Reinberger. Her brother; John (Judy) Rich. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, James T., Joyce was preceded in death by her son-in-law; Barry Hunsicker, her great-granddaughter; Grace Griggel and her brothers; Wesley Miller, Keith and Glenn Rich. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee with Rev. Paige Wolfanger, officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.