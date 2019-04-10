Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE MIELKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE R. MIELKE


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOYCE R. MIELKE Obituary
Joyce R. Mielke, age 93, of Cape Coral, FL former many year resident of Rolling Meadows, IL and Twin Lakes, WI, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral FL. Joyce was born in Cisco, TX on January 17, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Ann Rich. On June 14, 1947 she married James T. Mielke. Jim preceded Joyce in death on Sept. 4, 1989 after 42 years of marriage. Joyce was a hairdresser by profession.Prior to retirement, for many years, she owned and operated Arlington Downtown Beauty Shop. During her time in Cape Coral, Joyce was active with the several Senior Citizens organizations. Survivors include her daughters; Christine Hunsicker and Connie Reinberger. Her grandchildren; Joyce (Dan) Griggel, Christine (Sarah) Hunsicker, Ricky, Kirk and Brian (Wendy) Reinberger. Joyce is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Raymond, Ryan, and Wyatt Griggel, Barry Hunsicker, James and Noah Reinberger. Her brother; John (Judy) Rich. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, James T., Joyce was preceded in death by her son-in-law; Barry Hunsicker, her great-granddaughter; Grace Griggel and her brothers; Wesley Miller, Keith and Glenn Rich. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee with Rev. Paige Wolfanger, officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847)426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now