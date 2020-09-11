Joyce Rae Voigt, age 90, went to rest in the loving arms of Christ her Savior on September 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Joyce was born on January 30, 1930 to Clarence and Ovila Meyer in New Holstein, WI. Joyce is survived by her children: Michael (Maria Esther) Voigt, Elizabeth Voigt, Deborah (Earl) Schnurbusch and Susan Voigt; her grandchildren: Daniela Voigt, Pablo (Estefania) Voigt, Emily (Brian) Gryzlak, Jillian (Kevin) Voigt Gryzlak and Lauren (Nicolas) Fleischfresser; great-grandchild Sofie Gryzlak Baker; brother Alan Meyer; sister Bernice Schneider; and sister-in-laws Doris Meyer and Sally Meyer; along with many other family and friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband A. Henry Voigt; her parents; her brothers Lloyd and Gene Meyer; sister Margie (Ron) Bruechman; sister-in-law Gladys Meyer; and brother-in-law Woody Schneider. Joyce was a Sunday School Teacher at Meadowdale Gospel Chapel in Carpentersville, IL for many years. She dedicated her life to Christian ministry. She along with her husband owned the Town Pump Restaurant in Dundee, IL and Kings Way Restaurant in Elgin, IL and Sycamore, IL. She enjoyed working in her garden and had a genuine love for nature. She pressed flowers and made beautiful cards and framed pictures. Joyce had a love for all children and whenever she saw a child, it brought her great joy. Her family would like to thank the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for the comfort they provided at the end of her life. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's name can be made to: Emmaus Bible School in Dubuque, IA and AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.







