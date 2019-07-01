|
Joyce V. LaDeur nee Blum age 91 longtime of Villa Park, IL. Beloved wife of Larry for 72 years. Loving mother of Karen (Tom) Post, John (Pat), Bob (Kim), Jeff (Debbie), Jim (Sue) and the late Tom LaDeur. Also survived by daughter in law Bev LaDeur Smith. Dearest grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 26. Dear sister of Marion Peters. Fond sister in law of Joanie Keith, Linda LaDeur and Penny Haase. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL. Lying in state Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell, Villa Park. Interment Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. For info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019