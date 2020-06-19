MOUNT PROSPECT - Joycelyn Jean Wille, nee Lyle-Johnson, age 90, passed away June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late R'Dell Wille. Loving mother of Wayne (Wendy) Wille. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Devon) Drumheller, and Sarah Wille. Devoted great grandmother Dylan and Grant Drumheller. Dear sister of Patricia (William) Hiatt. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Louise Johnson, and siblings James Johnson and Jean Ward. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20th, at 12:30 P.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.