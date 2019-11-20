Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
JUAN ANTONIO VELASQUEZ Obituary
ELGIN - Juan Antonio Velasquez, 58, of Elgin passed away on November 17, 2019 with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and friends and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggles that ultimately gave him peace. Juan grew up in Elgin, IL. He was born on July 27, 1961 in Eagle Pass, TX to Zenon and Maria Velasquez. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St. Elgin IL. For information call 847-742-2100 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
