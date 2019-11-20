|
|
ELGIN - Juan Antonio Velasquez, 58, of Elgin passed away on November 17, 2019 with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and friends and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggles that ultimately gave him peace. Juan grew up in Elgin, IL. He was born on July 27, 1961 in Eagle Pass, TX to Zenon and Maria Velasquez. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St. Elgin IL. For information call 847-742-2100 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019