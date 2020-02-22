Home

PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Juanita Blackburn (nee Hume), 85, at rest after a brief illness on February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 65 years. Loving mother of William (Sheila) and the late Kitty (Paul) Christensen. Cherished "Nita" of Austin (Zoe) Christensen, Anna, Liam and Jillian Blackburn. Dear sister of Linda (the late Alvin) Kulbeck and the late May (the late Jack) Hopkins. Fond aunt and friend to many. We will be hosting a celebration of life in honor of Juanita on Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at 209 S. Parkway, Prospect Heights, IL. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please bring a lighthouse or a coffee cake.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
