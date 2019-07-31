|
BARRINGTON - Memorial visitation for Juanita Metz Stoddart, 89, of Elgin, formerly of Barrington will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois, 60067. Interment and graveside service will be held the morning of the memorial at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, with the Reverend David Kyllo officiating. Juanita was born September 22, 1929 in Chicago. She passed peacefully in her Elgin home early Saturday morning July 27, 2019. She was the loving mother of Kurt, Scott, Mark and Chris Metz, Sherry Christiansen and Leslie Armstrong Jensen; loving grandmother of Dana, Stacia, Shawna, Nicholas, Krystle, Chelsea, Jeff, Lizzie, Christa, Austin and Quentin; and great-grandmother of 9. She was preceded in death by her 3 husbands; son, Mark Metz; brother, Charles Tansor; and sister, Betty Garikes. She was the head nurse at an Obstetrics office and later ran a plastic injection molding company before retiring in 1988. Juanita loved flower gardening more than anything and especially loved her roses. She will be sorely missed by all those whose life she touched. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019