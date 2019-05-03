Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
JUANITA SCHRECONGOST

JUANITA SCHRECONGOST Obituary
Juanita Schrecongost beloved wife of the late Ray; loving mother of Janice (Fred) Schield, Dale, and Louise (the late John) Fincel; grandmother of Tina (Patrick) Healy, Tracy (Ben) Swanson, and Tiffany Schield; great grandmother of Milena and Roman Healy, and Jade and Jovy Swanson; fond aunt of Sue Eme. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019
