Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights
302 N. Dunton,
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights
302 N. Dunton
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Juanita W. Reinhard was born January 18, 1921 in Monmouth, IL to Frank and Lucille (nee Watt) Winbigler. She died October 11, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Juanita was a 1942 graduate of Monmouth College. She served in the Navy during WWII. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, a volunteer at Northwest Community Hospital, a member of Pi Beta Phi fraternity, the Arlington Heights Garden Club and PEO. Juanita is survived by her children Lucy Reinhard and Thomas (Jane) Reinhard; her grandchildren Sean (Chase), Megan and Amanda; her great grandchildren Holden and Tate and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband E. Saunders Reinhard; her granddaughter Lauren Reinhard, her 9 siblings and by her parents. A memorial visitation will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights, until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights or YMCA of the Rockies, 2515 Tunnel Rd, Estes Park, CO 80511. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
