Judith A. Boggs, nee Logue, 81, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed away October 10, 2020 peacefully at home with her children by her side. Judith was the loving mother of John E. Boggs, III (Amy) and Elizabeth A. (Boggs) Hays (Jeff); adoring grandmother to Taylor A. E. Hays, Harry Hays, Kevin D. Hays, and Julia C. Boggs; beautiful great-grandmother to Arlo E. Osorio; dearest sister to Jeanne Smith (the late Bob) and David Logue (Linda). She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jack; and her brother, Larry Logue. Judy enjoyed a long career in retail and took pride in her contribution to Mainstreet Libertyville businesses. Judy loved entertaining and cherished the friendships she made as a member of many social organizations over her years including the Officer's Wives Club, Lake County Women's Club, Gourmet Wannabes Club, Bridge Club and Book Club. Funeral Services for Judith will be held privately at Ft. Sheridan Cemetery, where she will be interred by her husband. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
.