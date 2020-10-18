1/
JUDITH A. BOGGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Boggs, nee Logue, 81, a longtime Libertyville resident, passed away October 10, 2020 peacefully at home with her children by her side. Judith was the loving mother of John E. Boggs, III (Amy) and Elizabeth A. (Boggs) Hays (Jeff); adoring grandmother to Taylor A. E. Hays, Harry Hays, Kevin D. Hays, and Julia C. Boggs; beautiful great-grandmother to Arlo E. Osorio; dearest sister to Jeanne Smith (the late Bob) and David Logue (Linda). She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jack; and her brother, Larry Logue. Judy enjoyed a long career in retail and took pride in her contribution to Mainstreet Libertyville businesses. Judy loved entertaining and cherished the friendships she made as a member of many social organizations over her years including the Officer's Wives Club, Lake County Women's Club, Gourmet Wannabes Club, Bridge Club and Book Club. Funeral Services for Judith will be held privately at Ft. Sheridan Cemetery, where she will be interred by her husband. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved