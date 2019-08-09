|
Judith A. Collingbourne, 79, of Elgin, passed away on August 8, 2019, in her home. She was born on April 5, 1940 in Elgin, the daughter of Logan and Kathryn (Olwin) Burnidge. On November 7, 1964, she married Richard S. Collingbourne. She graduated from Manchester College in 1962, and taught Physical Education at Elgin High School. Her true calling was being a wife and mother, and began her family in 1965. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Richard, Jr. (Gigi), Bill, Tom (Amy) and Mary (Mike) Kral; her grandchildren: Matthew, Jacob, Grace, Claire, Caitlyn, Holly, Nick (Megan), Amanda (Rich), Michael, Jack, Lukas, and Julia; her great grandchildren: Hailey, Stephen, Isaac, and Ian; sibling: Rick (Tammy) Burnidge, along with many family and friends, including her mall walker and church friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Richard S. Collingbourne Sr., in 2018; and a sister: Leta (Bob) Rovelstad. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00am, at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3:00pm - 7:00pm and on Monday from 10:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rush University Medical Center, for Dr. Cobleigh's Breast Cancer Research, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/jcollingbourne. For information, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019