Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH COLLINGBOURNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. COLLINGBOURNE


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH A. COLLINGBOURNE Obituary
Judith A. Collingbourne, 79, of Elgin, passed away on August 8, 2019, in her home. She was born on April 5, 1940 in Elgin, the daughter of Logan and Kathryn (Olwin) Burnidge. On November 7, 1964, she married Richard S. Collingbourne. She graduated from Manchester College in 1962, and taught Physical Education at Elgin High School. Her true calling was being a wife and mother, and began her family in 1965. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Richard, Jr. (Gigi), Bill, Tom (Amy) and Mary (Mike) Kral; her grandchildren: Matthew, Jacob, Grace, Claire, Caitlyn, Holly, Nick (Megan), Amanda (Rich), Michael, Jack, Lukas, and Julia; her great grandchildren: Hailey, Stephen, Isaac, and Ian; sibling: Rick (Tammy) Burnidge, along with many family and friends, including her mall walker and church friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Richard S. Collingbourne Sr., in 2018; and a sister: Leta (Bob) Rovelstad. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00am, at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3:00pm - 7:00pm and on Monday from 10:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rush University Medical Center, for Dr. Cobleigh's Breast Cancer Research, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/jcollingbourne. For information, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now