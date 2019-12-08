|
LAKE BARRINGTON - Judith A. Forsythe, nee Livvix, 77. Born January 4, 1942 in West Union, IL, passed away November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of John for 61 years. Loving mother of Steven Forsythe, Susan (Brian) Amidei and Stephanie Forsythe. Cherished grandmother of Blair (Eric) Moss, Ron Stroschein III, Jade Forsythe, Blaine Amidei, John Forsythe II, Brian Amidei II and great-grandmother of Parker and Peyton Moss. Fond aunt to more than 75 nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ruth Livvix; siblings, Marilyn Hipplehauser, Phyllis (Joe) Scott and Darrell Livvix. Judith was an accomplished bridge player and an avid sports fan. She loved horse racing, auto racing and football. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. A memorial visitation to honor Judith will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM with services to be conducted at 6:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL. Private interment will be at the Marshall Cemetery in Marshall, IL. Memorial donations in Judth's honor can be made to Rescue Me Clifford, 435 W. Court St., Paris, IL 61944. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019