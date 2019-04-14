Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH KUZUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. "JUDY" KUZUR


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JUDITH A. "JUDY" KUZUR Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Kuzur, age 72, of Yorkville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1947 in Battle Creek, Michigan and grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Leola (Yaks) Raymond. Judy worked at the St. Charles School District for over 16 years as a Food Service Manager and Dean's Assistant. She enjoyed gardening and animals. Her favorite pastime, however was spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years Ron; children Kristin (Rudy) Anthony of Oswego and David of Diamondhead, MS; grandchildren Sarah and Angelita Anthony and Jacob and Eve Kuzur; siblings Jack, Peter, Paul, and Mary Jo; and many other dear relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Theresa, Jim, and Jeff. Services will be held privately at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, call 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now