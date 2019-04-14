Judith A. "Judy" Kuzur, age 72, of Yorkville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1947 in Battle Creek, Michigan and grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Leola (Yaks) Raymond. Judy worked at the St. Charles School District for over 16 years as a Food Service Manager and Dean's Assistant. She enjoyed gardening and animals. Her favorite pastime, however was spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years Ron; children Kristin (Rudy) Anthony of Oswego and David of Diamondhead, MS; grandchildren Sarah and Angelita Anthony and Jacob and Eve Kuzur; siblings Jack, Peter, Paul, and Mary Jo; and many other dear relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Theresa, Jim, and Jeff. Services will be held privately at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, call 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary