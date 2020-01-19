|
INVERNESS - Judith A. "Judy" Lipp, age 69, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Chicago on June 23, 1950. Judy married her high school sweetheart, best friend, and business partner, George, on August 12, 1967. Between dating and marriage they were together for 55 years. Judy was a hair dresser for 46 years, and was the proud owner of Canopy Hair Salon, for 20 years. After she sold her salon she worked at Hair's the Competition and Suk's Imagination Hair & Nail Salon. She is survived by her husband, George; her two sons, Jeff and David; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew; her sister, Lorraine Standiford; her brother, Lonny Wachsning; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 3 pm to 8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street in Des Plaines. At 9 am on Friday, January 24, there will be a Mass at Holy Family Catholic Community Parish, 2515 West Palatine Road in Inverness. Following Mass, there will be an interment at Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 North Milwaukee Avenue in Des Plaines. A luncheon will take place at Jameson's Charhouse, 1702 West Algonquin Road, Mount Prospect immediately following. All are welcome to attend. Judy was a loving, caring person that would help anyone in need. She was the glue that kept her family together and will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to George Lipp.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020