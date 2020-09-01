Judith Ann Foster, age 72, left this world on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully while in her favorite "porch room" at home with her family and puppies at her side. Born into this world on Sunday, February 22, 1948, to Frank and Josephine (Holubek) Barber in Chicago, Illinois. Her youthful years were spent growing up in Des Plaines, Illinois with her brother, Gary (Kimi) Barber. Judy graduated from Maine West Township High School in 1966. From there, she started a degree at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. At this point in her life she met her boyfriend and future husband, Gregory Howard Foster, a U.S. Air Force Sergeant stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After a year-and-a-half, long distance engagement, Judy and Greg recited their lifetime vows, sealing their love and commitment to each other on August 17, 1968. In August of 1969, Judy gave birth to their son, Gregory Howard (Kim) Foster, Jr. Three years later their family once again grew with the birth of their second son, Daniel Frank (Michelle) Foster. Judy stayed at home to raise their two boys. As they grew up she taught Sunday School, volunteered as a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 14, was active at the boys' school in the PTO, and helped out wherever else she was needed. She greatly enjoyed watching the boys play sports in school and made sure everyone in the stands knew who her boys were. Greg and Judy continued to build a future life for themselves as Judy returned to work in order to support the family once Greg and Dan entered high school. She held various positions in retail sales, real estate as a broker and office manager and eventually retired from The Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. After retiring, she refocused her time and her love to her husband of fifty-two years, puppies, and grandchildren. It was in 2006 that Judy and Greg retired to their home in Mt. Morris, WI, where they spent many afternoons filled with pontoon rides, crafts, swimming dogs, enjoying the best "dam" coffee at the Mill, and watching Harry Potter movies. Judy was an active member of the Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church serving two terms as secretary of the church council. She helped to spread God's word by teaching Sunday School, assisting Pastor Barb with confirmation classes and by earning her Lay Ministry Certificate in 2012 from East Central Synod of Wisconsin ... a very proud accomplishment for her. Judy is survived by her husband Greg. Son Gregory (Kim) Foster Jr. Grandsons Benjamin and Caleb. Also, son Daniel (Michelle) Foster, grandson Trevor and granddaughter Julia. Her brother Gary (Kimi) Barber, nieces Katie (Jonathon) Hagenbuch and Kari (Dan) Lutter. Her sister-in-law Nina Fournier and nieces Colleen McGuane and Allison Ramsey and many great-nieces and nephews. Greg and Judy looked back on their life's work knowing that they "did good" together. A family celebration of Judy's life will occur when people can join together again. In lieu of flowers, please support the ministry with contributions to Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
