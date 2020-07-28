Judith Ann Notaro, 80, of Crystal Lake, died peacefully, July 25, 2020 with her entire family by her side. Judith was born June 8, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Thomas and Ann Coglianese. On October 20, 1962 she married Frank S. Notaro. She was a licensed beautician and proudly retained her license until the very end of her life. She was an amazing homemaker that loved to organize things and had a knack for making everything beautiful. Judy also carried on the tradition of being a fantastic cook and baker. She enjoyed watching old movies, the Hallmark channel and game shows. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she spent a great deal of time recognizing the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Judy is survived by her husband Frank of 58 years, her children, Nancy (Jim) Smearman, Julie Notaro, and Steve (Elaine) Notaro, her grandchildren, Jimmy, Stevie, Joey, Ava, Ella and Nina and by her only sister, Camille Speziale. She was proceeded in death by her parents. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-8pm and on Friday from 12-1pm at DeFiore Funeral Home at 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020, 1:15pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the GoFundMe campaign for the John Ledr Family at gf.me/u/x93ntw. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.