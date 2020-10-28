Judith Ann Oerter (Flannery) passed away on April 3rd, at the age of 81. She was born in Richland Center, WI on November 29th, 1938 to parents John and Doris (Pelton) Flannery. She grew up in Clyde, WI and graduated from Lone Rock High School. She later attended Madison Business College. She married John Oerter on May 27th, 1961, moved to Chicago, IL, and then to Mt. Prospect, IL. Judith enjoyed meeting and socializing with people. She worked at L-Nor Dry Cleaners in Mt. Prospect and loved speaking with her customers. She also was a member of the St. Raymond's Women's Club for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mike. She is survived by her husband, John; her five children, Mary (Craig) Kessler, Michael Oerter, Elizabeth (Brian) Doherty, Kathleen (Robert) Ksiazek, and Thomas (Sandra) Oerter; her grandchildren, Kyle Kessler (Eva), Kaitlyn Kessler (Ethan), Alexa Oerter, Claire and Nicholas Doherty, Margaret and Emily Ksiazek, and Zachary and Emma Oerter; her brother, John (Marina) Flannery; and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association
and to please consider performing a random act of kindness in her memory.