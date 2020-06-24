BATAVIA - Judith Ann Pierson (nee Green), 87, of Batavia, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. Judith was born on April 14, 1933 in DuPage County, IL, the daughter of Drury and Christine (nee Dumont) Green. She was united in marriage to David L. Pierson on June 15, 1955 at the St. Charles Episcopal Church. She attended the St. Charles, IL schools and in June of 1953 she graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She worked for Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago and the Joseph Spiess stores in Elgin and St. Charles. She worked for several years at Klick & Worthley Drugs and Resource Enhancement, Inc. She served on the St. Charles Episcopal Church Altar Guild, the vestry and managed the thrift shop. She joined the Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia and served on the Altar Guild, the Layweeders Garden Group and the bible study group. She also volunteered for the Delnor Hospital Hi Hat Resale Shop. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, swimming, sewing, music, travel and genealogy. Her special joys and love were her grandchildren, their sports, stories, music and artwork. What fun! Judith is survived by her husband, David L. Pierson, two children, David (Betsy Reddy) Pierson and Christine (Thomas) West; her seven grandchildren, Drury James, Madeline Nicole, Thomas Henry (Hallie), Ellen Christine, Ruth Elizabeth, Pamela Catherine and Judith Ann; her two great-grandchildren, Ronan Jeffrie and Finn Thomas; her brother, Rev. Drury (Rev. Linda) Green and sister-in-law, Joan Green; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Douglas Brant Green. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. on Sunday June 28, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510. A memorial funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 S Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510. Interment will follow at West Batavia Cemetery in Batavia, IL. Due to restrictions surrounding social distancing, standards of occupancy will be upheld. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask and/or wait if occupancy standards need to be met before entering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judith's name may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church or the Geneva Public Library. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.