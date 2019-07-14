|
Judith Ann Wilhelm, age 81, at rest July 6, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Robert B. Wilhelm. Devoted mother of Jeffery (Jean), Deborah (Robert) Shuppert, Stephen (Sharon), Michael (Barbara) and Thomas. Proud grandmother of Ronni, Nikki, Crystal, Tiffany and Connor, and great-grandmother of Skye. She is also survived by many other loving friends and family. Memorial service private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements by Neptune Society, Rolling Meadows/Downers Grove, 847-963-0215.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019