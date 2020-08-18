1/
JUDITH ARLENE NOVAK
PALATINE - Visitation for Judith Arlene Novak, 80, will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Interment will be held at Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago, IL. A "miracle baby" born June 21, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, Judy weighed less than 2 lbs. This set a record and made her the smallest surviving baby at the time in Illinois. Her tenacity followed her the rest of her life. She loved animals, especially horses, dogs and birds. She really enjoyed watching nature in her backyard. Judy enjoyed growing flowers and plants, baking and hosting friend and family gatherings. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "She's the best!" Judith is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Gilbert Novak; children, Robin (Neal) Tucker, Keith (Debra) Novak, Jeffrey (Maura) Novak; grandchildren, Casey Novak, Scott Tucker, Jordan Tucker, Corey Novak, Cara Novak, Elizabeth Novak, Delia Novak; great-grandchildren, Lelia Carlisle, Liam Tucker, Riley Novak, Lance Tucker, Rowan Tucker, Raif Tucker, Catalina Tucker, Camila Tucker; her sister-in-law, Jeannine May and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Alvina H. (Kirchner) May; brother, Philip G. May; and aunt, Martha (Kirchner) Lang. Funeral arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
