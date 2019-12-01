|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Judith "Judy" Barrett, 72, died peacefully after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy on Nov. 19, 2019. Born Dec. 15, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Florence (Gutoskey) Andrews, and her late husband Charles Barrett. Before her favorite profession of being Grams, Judy was an elementary school teacher in Schaumburg District 54 for 18 years. She is survived by her three children, Andrew Barrett, Benjamin (Nicole) Barrett, Katherine (James) Patla; six grandchildren Kayla, Mia, Ellie, Charlee, Sam and Alton; her brother Jeffrey (Denise) Andrews, sister Patricia (Donald) Ponikvar; and her nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm with a funeral service at 4:30pm at Ahlgrim & Sons, 330 W Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated www.psp.org/tribute-barrett for memorial contributions. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019