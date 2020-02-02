|
BLOOMINGDALE - Judith "Judy" Dews, formerly of California and Florida. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Karen Lees and the late Michael; dear grandmother of Alexandra Fastuca; fond aunt of Mark Gray, caring sister of Beverly (the late Sammy) Pagna and cousin to many. Visitation Tuesday 3:00pm until time of service 7:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Burial will be private in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020