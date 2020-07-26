Judith E. "Judy" Treml, 70, of Huntley, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Judy was the daughter of the late William and Marian Hren. On October 5, 1974, she married the love of her life and best friend, Allan J. Treml Sr. Al and Judy were former longtime members of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee, and co-owners/co-operators of Aquarius Metal Products for many years prior to retirement. Judy was a kind and generous lady and a benefactor to several organizations in the community, she was also a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. She loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as travel, bowling, and golfing – she was very proud of her hole-in-one. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Allan J. Treml Sr., and their children; Lori (Tom) Berke, Allan Treml Jr., Thomas Treml, Theresa (Daniel) Walsh, Angela (Mike) Boncosky, and Andrea (Jeff) Sutrick. Judy is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, whom she loved very much and was incredibly proud of; Christopher and Patrick Berke, and Hannah and Olivia Boncosky. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Peter and Thomas, and sisters Mary Ann and Karen. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, July 27, 2020, at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Dundee. Longtime friend Rev. Jim Swarthout will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Judy's memory to either the Dundee Township Rotary Foundation Scholarship Fund or the Dundee Township Boys & Girls Club. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
, or for information please call (847)426-3436.