1/1
JUDITH E. TRMEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. "Judy" Treml, 70, of Huntley, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Judy was the daughter of the late William and Marian Hren. On October 5, 1974, she married the love of her life and best friend, Allan J. Treml Sr. Al and Judy were former longtime members of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee, and co-owners/co-operators of Aquarius Metal Products for many years prior to retirement. Judy was a kind and generous lady and a benefactor to several organizations in the community, she was also a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. She loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as travel, bowling, and golfing – she was very proud of her hole-in-one. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Allan J. Treml Sr., and their children; Lori (Tom) Berke, Allan Treml Jr., Thomas Treml, Theresa (Daniel) Walsh, Angela (Mike) Boncosky, and Andrea (Jeff) Sutrick. Judy is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, whom she loved very much and was incredibly proud of; Christopher and Patrick Berke, and Hannah and Olivia Boncosky. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Peter and Thomas, and sisters Mary Ann and Karen. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, July 27, 2020, at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Dundee. Longtime friend Rev. Jim Swarthout will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Judy's memory to either the Dundee Township Rotary Foundation Scholarship Fund or the Dundee Township Boys & Girls Club. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com, or for information please call (847)426-3436.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved