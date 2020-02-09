Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH BERKAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ELLEN BERKAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH ELLEN BERKAN Obituary
Judith Ellen Berkan (nee Markham) passed away peacefully at her home in Caliente, California on January 28, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Byron Berkan. Judy was born on April 1, 1939 to the late Marcella and Irving Markham in Chicago, Illinois. She is remembered as a loving and nurturing mother to Mark (Yasuko) Matoba, Tim (Kim) Matoba, Todd Matoba and Jennifer (Don) Waltenburg. She was a loved and cherished grandmother to (the late) Melissa, Scott and Danny Waltenburg, Arika, Kent and Brent Matoba and Timmy Matoba.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -