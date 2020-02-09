|
Judith Ellen Berkan (nee Markham) passed away peacefully at her home in Caliente, California on January 28, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Byron Berkan. Judy was born on April 1, 1939 to the late Marcella and Irving Markham in Chicago, Illinois. She is remembered as a loving and nurturing mother to Mark (Yasuko) Matoba, Tim (Kim) Matoba, Todd Matoba and Jennifer (Don) Waltenburg. She was a loved and cherished grandmother to (the late) Melissa, Scott and Danny Waltenburg, Arika, Kent and Brent Matoba and Timmy Matoba.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020