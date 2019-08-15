Home

GLENVIEW - Judith Ellen Bradford, nee Charvat, 70, of Glenview, passed peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer and complications from post-surgical infection, at Northshore Evanston Hospital. Judie was a multi-faceted individual: World traveler; avid golfer and member of Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette; voracious reader; arts aficionado; horse lover...and diehard Cubs and Bears fan. She also was a savvy businesswoman and top salesperson at Bradford Systems Corporation in Elmhurst, IL. But, most of all, Judie adored her extensive family. She is survived by her loving husband, Read Bradford, of Glenview, IL; her stepsons: Lincoln "Link" (Jane) Bradford of Lake Forest, IL and their children Lucas, Emily and Ryan; Read "Tripp" Bradford of Bristol, IN and his son, Jeffrey; Troy Bradford of Bradenton, FL; and stepdaughter Tracey Bradford (Christina Allman) of Bradenton, FL. Additionally, Judie is survived by "her boys"...her beloved nephews: RJ (Courtney) Budler of Roselle, IL; Carl (Maggie) Schmitt of Germantown, TN and their daughters, Isabel and Madelyn; Keith (Emma) Schmitt of Memphis, TN and their sons, Nicolas and Leo; and Mark Schmitt of Memphis, TN. Judie is also survived by her sister, Melitta (Hal) Doetsch of Bloomingdale, IL; her "closer-than-siblings" cousins; and many great friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Charvat, as well as her sister, Karin Schmitt. A private celebration of Judie's well-lived life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: of Memphis, TN, and to Dominican University of River Forest, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
