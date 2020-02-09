Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
JUDITH F. MYERS


1942 - 2020
INGLESIDE - Judith F. Myers (nee Dungan), 77, died February 3, 2020. She was born July 20, 1942, in Corinth, KY, to the late William M. and Mary Elizabeth (nee Jackson) Dungan. Survivors include her sons, Frank Myers and Mitch (Linda) Myers; grandchildren, Cammie, Sierra, Cole, and Lauren Myers; and siblings, Ronald (Judy) Dungan and Kimberly Maines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Myers. Memorial visitation Thursday, February 13, from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Memorials to Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside, IL 60041, or the , , 800-227-2345, appreciated. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
