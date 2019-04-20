|
|
DES PLAINES - Judith Janczak, 76, was born on August 5, 1942 to the late Edwin and late Molly Rapala and passed away April 16, 2019. Judith was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Janczak; loving mother of Thomas (Lori) Janczak, Jennifer Janczak, Joel (Micky) Janczak, Jessica (Todd) Cooper and Jerome (Debra) Janczak; caring grandmother of Gregory (Kali), Katie, Sarah, Jacob, Ashley, Luke, Samantha and Max and great grandmother of Jase and Noelle. Visitation Monday from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL where prayers will be said Tuesday 9:15am from chapel to St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL mass 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019