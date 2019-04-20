Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home
2099 Miner St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Oehler Funeral Home
2099 Miner St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W. Algonquin Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH JANCZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH JANCZAK


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JUDITH JANCZAK Obituary
DES PLAINES - Judith Janczak, 76, was born on August 5, 1942 to the late Edwin and late Molly Rapala and passed away April 16, 2019. Judith was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Janczak; loving mother of Thomas (Lori) Janczak, Jennifer Janczak, Joel (Micky) Janczak, Jessica (Todd) Cooper and Jerome (Debra) Janczak; caring grandmother of Gregory (Kali), Katie, Sarah, Jacob, Ashley, Luke, Samantha and Max and great grandmother of Jase and Noelle. Visitation Monday from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL where prayers will be said Tuesday 9:15am from chapel to St. Zachary Church 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL mass 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now