Judith K. McGuire, loving daughter of the late Martin and Catherine McGuire; dear sister of Nancy (John) Carr, Kathleen Krase and the late Michael McGuire; fond aunt of Michele, Peter, Amy, Megan, Lori, Maggie and Bryan; dear great aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a dedicated long time parishioner at St. Walter Church in Roselle and was a dedicated educator at Schaumburg School District #54. Visitation Saturday 9:30 -11:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass and Interment will be private. (During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the State of Illinois Guidelines limiting groups to 10 people or less and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.). In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain Top School, via St. Walter Church appreciated. For info and to sign the guestbook please visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.