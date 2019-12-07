Daily Herald Obituaries
JUDITH TURNBULL
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Church of DuPage.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church of DuPage
JUDITH K. TURNBULL


1942 - 2019
JUDITH K. TURNBULL Obituary
WHEATON - Judith K. Turnbull, age 77, a longtime resident of Wheaton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, peacefully at home. She was born May 30, 1942 in Waukegan, to Edward and Doris Baurle. Judi was a 1964 graduate of Western Illinois University, where she met George Turnbull. They were married in 1964. She taught math at Quincy Junior High, at the University of Illinois in Urbana, and then at Glenbard East High School in Lombard from 1967 until 1973. She went on to work as a recreation supervisor for the Wheaton Park District and later as manager of Glass Court Swim and Fitness Club in Lombard. Judi was always active in sports-- swimming, softball, volleyball, and racquetball. She was also interested in crafts such as making stained glass lamps, collecting and repairing antique clocks and refinishing wooden antiques. She loved to walk through the woods, bike on the back roads and watch the beautiful sunsets at her log home in Door County, Wisconsin. Her Christian faith was central to her life and she was a member of Grace Church of DuPage since it began in 1984. She is survived by her husband, George Turnbull, three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, who died while serving in the military. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Church of DuPage. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Zion Camp in Ellison Bay, WI. (https://www.campzion.com/). Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
