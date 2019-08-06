|
CARY - Judith Kott Krueger, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 4, 2019. Judy was born October 25, 1940 to the late John H. and Hazel H. Kott. Judy was a graduate of Amundsen High School class of 1958 and attended Northern Illinois University. She worked at South Middle School in Arlington Heights for 25 years and retired in 2006. She is survived by her son, Richard (Debbie) Johnson of Park Ridge, daughter, Sharon (Brian) Meikel of Cary and daughter-in-law, Diana (Gordon) Wong of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Scott Johnson, Heather, Nicole and Christina Johnson, David, Daniel, Katie and Sarah Meikel; her beloved twin sister, Susan (Robert) Siegert of Racine, WI; nephews and niece, John (Gina) Siegert, Lynn (Greg) Giles and David Siegert (Katherine Barry). Judy is preceded in death by her 3 sons, Scott Burgess Johnson, Daniel Burgess Johnson and Stephen Krueger. Also, her husband, Dennis Krueger and her first husband, Richard Johnson. Judy was an avid Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls fan attending many games with her husband Dennis. She was very creative and enjoyed knitting and cross stitch. Her happiest times were spent with her kids and grandkids especially watching them play sports. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019