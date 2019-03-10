ELGIN - Judith L. "Judy" Covey Fisher, age 80, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Judy was born in Elgin on November 19, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Emerson T. and Salvia (nee Norlander) Covey. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1956 Graduate of Elgin High School. For over 36 years, Judy was a loyal and valued employee of Sherman Hospital in Elgin where she worked as a Medical Records Clerk. Judy was an avid reader and loved books. She is survived by her daughters; Lynne (Steven) Good and Susan (Thomas) Hokanson. Other survivors include her 7 grandchildren, her 6 great-grandchildren, her sister; Nan Jean (Richard) Bryant as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter; Kathy Musnicki, her granddaughter; Melissa Nicole Hokanson and her brother; David Charles Covey. At Judy's request, she will be cremated and inurnment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gail Borden Public Library. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary