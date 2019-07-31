Home

JUDITH L. GRUNDKE

JUDITH L. GRUNDKE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Judith L. Grundke passed away June 25, 2019 at age 72. She was born in 1946 in Chicago to Jack and Grace Waters. Judy is survived by her husband Paul Grundke; her sons Chris (Rebecca) and Craig (Janet); and her grandchildren Cole, Courtney, Annika, and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Barbara Larson and Linda Piepiora. The visitation will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Arlington Heights, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to The , www.kidney.org. Visitation information and condolences can be given at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019
