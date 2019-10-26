|
Funeral Services for Judith L." Judy " Hapke will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 A.M.until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Quilting Ministry. To view Judy's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralomedundee.com . For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019