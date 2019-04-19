|
PALATINE - Judith Linn Houser, nee DaPisa, 73. Beloved wife for 48 wonderful years to Jim Houser. Adored mother of Jim (Mary), Tom (Ann Marie) and "my only daughter," Allyson Houser. Loving grandma and pal to Courtney, Ashley, Tommy, Jack, Danny and Mikey. Dear sister to Barbara (Peter) Thomases and Bob (Terry) DaPisa. Aunt, cousin and friend to many. Devoted advocate of all people with special needs. Funeral Services 9:30 AM, Wednesday, April 24th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Leisure Services Foundation, 3000 W. Central Road, Rolling Meadows, 60008, Suite 205. Information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019